NPA to institute wreck Insurance policy

In its bid to accelerate operational efficiency and navigational safety in the nation’s seaports, the Federal Government will soon institute a wreck insurance policy on ships calling the nation’s seaports.

The policy, according to the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, will provide avenue for the port management to evacuate abandoned vessels in the nation’s territorial water.

Usman, who spoke at a one day quarterly summit of the Ports Consultative Council (PCC), also disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a N72 billion contract for repair of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos.

She also said that the issue of indiscriminate parking on trucks on port access roads will soon be addressed through the deployment of an electronic call-up system.

She further stated that the Wharf Road in Apapa, which is currently under construction, will be ready for use in “the next four to six weeks”.

She also made a case for the evacuation of cargoes from the port using barges.

PCC Chairman, Otunba Kunle Folarin, in his remarks said the meeting of the body was “strategic and an avenue to examine issues relating to the operations of the port industry especially as it concerns port operators”.

Folarin said that at the end of the meeting, the PCC “always comes up with a blueprint that would enhance efficient port operation and management”.