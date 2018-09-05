NNPC commences refueling services to ships

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has unveiled plans to set up a subsidiary to provide refuelling services to ships and other ocean-going vessels.

A statement by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja last week, said the move was to consolidate its foothold on the shipping business in Nigeria and boost profitability.

In the corporation’s in-house journal, the Group General Manager, NNPC Shipping, Mrs. Aisha Katagum, said the NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD) is also very keen on that.

She stated: “He has directed the Corporate Planning and Strategy (CP&S) Division to come up with a business model for us to see how it could operate.”

According to him, the bunkering subsidiary is most likely going to be an incorporated company like Nidas, a subsidiary under NNPC Shipping Division.

She added that the proposed company would likely be domiciled in the NNPC Shipping Division too.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a big business because we have so many vessels that come into the West African Coast. This year alone, over 120 vessels have brought imports for us,” She said.

Nikorma and Marine Logistics are two other downstream subsidiaries under the NNPC Shipping Division.

While Nikorma engages in shipping and transportation of energy products, Marine Logistics, on the other hand, provides logistic services to the crude and petroleum products and gas sub-sector.

The Marine Logistics have the mandate to effect demurrage reduction and ensure safe and efficient coastal distribution of petroleum products.