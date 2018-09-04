NMMA calls for entries

By Udo Ibuot

FIFTY two awards are up for grabs in three categories in this year’s Nigeria Media Merit Awards, NMMA, contest. The categories are print, radio and television.

The print category leads the pack with 40 awards in three sub categories while the radio and television categories have six awards each.

A statement from NMMA indicated that the entries are expected from works done in 2017 and is open to all men and women that are practising journalism in the country. It also noted that each award would carry the golden gong of excellence trophy, a certificate and a specific prize money.

The awards committee listed criteria for assessment in the print media category as factuality, accuracy, originality and language, which includes conscience, clarity, balance and objectivity, human interest, freshness of ideas and creativity. It added that in press photography, caption ability in press photography would be a major consideration.

In the electronic media category, criteria included knowledge of the subject matter, depth, confidence, appeal to positive emotion, eye and body communication, and social responsibility.

Under this category, entries are also expected to have ability to generate and hold interest, touch of the dramatic, courage, breaking of new ground, full exploitation of the medium, technical execution, level of adherence to the NBC code as well as quality and level of professionalism.

The awards committee stated that each entry should be submitted with one original copy and four photocopies of works undertaken during 2017 and should be accompanied with curriculum vitae and two passport size photographs of the author.

It added that no entry should exceed two in any particular category while same entry should not be submitted in two different categories.

Entries for the columnist of the year are expected to be four articles published in each quarter of the year while news photographer of the year should feature cut out photographs in black and white or in colour with names and addresses of the photographer at the back of each print, as well as date of the newspaper or magazine publication.

The committee also stressed that joint entry by two or more journalists in both the print and broadcast categories would be disqualified, adding that entries in the broadcasting categories would require the submission of five copies of each of the recordings which must be accompanied with relevant synopsis and be titled.