NIMASA renews MoU with Navy, hands over rescue helicopter

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has renewed the security Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Nigerian Navy.

Speaking at the official handing over ceremony of its Search and Rescue helicopter, Executive Director, NIMASA’s Operation, Mr Rotimi Fashakin, confirmed the development adding that the partnership with the Navy has been very effective, effectual and strong.

“We have done a renewal of the MoU and it has helped to give NIMASA the needed teeth to bite within the Nigerian maritime space.

Navy has been a great partner so we had no hesitation in renewing the partnership, so we are into the second decade of the MoU”.

The Commandant of the Nigerian Navy in Ojo, Lagos, Rear Admiral M M Kadiri, said that part of the terms of the MoU is for NMASA and the Navy to collaborate for better governance of the Nigerian maritime space.

The AW139 Rescue helipcopter was acquired by NIMASA in 2007 as part of the agency’s effort to effectively carry out its aerial surveillance functions.