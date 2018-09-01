By Clifford Ndujihe

Nigeria’s poor development indices are not limited to air pollution, of which gas flaring is a major contributory factor, especially in the oil-producing areas of the Niger-Delta.

In 2017, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said Nigeria was the seventh highest gas flaring country in the world after Russia, Iraq, Iran, USA, Venezuela and Algeria. Nigeria is said to flare 10 per cent or seven billion standard cubic meters (scm) of her natural gas par year.

In terms of health, Nigeria has the highest maternal mortality rate in the world with 814 per 100,000 live births; and with nine per cent infant deaths, the third highest infant mortality rate in the world after India (24 per cent), and Pakistan (10 per cent), according to the 2017 ranking of the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Last June, the World Poverty Clock rated Nigeria (87 million people) as the country with the highest number of extremely poor people in the world followed by India, 73 million people. Extremely poor people are those living on less than one dollar and 90 cents or N680 a day .