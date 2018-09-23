Nigerians react over INEC’s ‘inconclusive’ declaration of Osun election

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the declaration of the governorship election in Osun state as ‘inconclusive’ by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Nigerians on Sunday took to the various social media to pour out their minds and lay their opinions bare over the reason given by INEC for declaring the election inconclusive.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke ‎scored 254,698 votes with the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Gboyega Oyetola seconding with 254,345 votes. PDP with a margin of 353 votes tops the lists of the election.

In view of the above thin margin, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the election “inconclusive” and scheduled to hold a re-run on Thursday 27 September.

But reacting to the statement credited to the INEC’s Chief Returning Officer in Osun State, Joseph Adeola Fuwape, Nigerians said the following:

Now that INEC has declared a re run for the Osun governorship election, coming third in the race with about 17% of d votes, Senator Iyiola Omisore might be the ultimate decider. #Osundecides2018 #Osundecides — Ola-lawal M.D (@Iam_Muzzamil) September 23, 2018

INEC declared the Osun election inconclusive cus PDP won and y’all thought Buhari would leave office in 2019? Brace yourselves cus we’re tied to Buhari till 2023 and even the 2023 is not even sure Get your PVC = the V is for Visa — President Christian (@Chrisblin) September 23, 2018

With these debts, is there anything Adeleke is coming to do differently? https://t.co/fwNwGAB7t4 — OBA (@abibeo_oba) September 23, 2018

BREAKING: INEC Declares Osun Governorship election inconclusive. Re-run loading. Just like I predicted. PDP, get serious now if not APC will snatch this. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

Let them give him Adeleke’s senatorial’s seat… bring him back… https://t.co/VxeMDfHEGs — Olugbenga (@OlugbengaAyo) September 23, 2018

Your advice is the way forward. https://t.co/5KEcDGdLAi — Mmeme Adiari (@Maylance3) September 23, 2018

Apc will muscle those few areas during rerun — Wole Okusolubo (@wolix1759) September 23, 2018

If PDP like them buckle up or stay there dey look like lookmon. APC is going to come with thunder and lightning to make sure they retain that seat — Gabriel Chima (@GabrielChima3) September 23, 2018

The desperation APC will show in the re-run will be unimaginable. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

OfficialPDPNig needs to get smart…reach out to Omisore and ADP right away. And please, every big shot in @OfficialPDPNig , go to Osun and support @IsiakaAdeleke1 You can’t let APC take this. This is no more a joke!! https://t.co/EfIc9cSY03 — Mike Ogbe🇳🇬🇺🇸🇪🇺 (@MikeOgbe123) September 23, 2018

So guys, it’s not really a re-run. It’s going to be a supplementary election in affected areas because number of votes in cancelled areas is more than margin of defeat. We hope INEC will not only choose APC strongholds as areas where the supplementary elections will take place. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

All parties will participate in the Supplementary election but if PDP can reach out to Omisore and the ADP guy, they can work together to win the state. Listen ooo. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

Real fact, I wish PDP can really do this ASAP before Jagaban call him for a deal, but I don’t care of PDP won’t let em have a meeting with Omisore — Sourzeprynze (@sourzeprynze) September 23, 2018

I fear for sen Adeleke,I fear for Pdp.This mad idiots,buhari,tinubu,and apc,may have this one again. — Chukky 🔴 (@ChuksMultiP) September 23, 2018

This is why they don’t want Adeleke to come in and open the fowl yansh https://t.co/KAzC5XbLUR — PHENOMENON🇳🇬 (@Bholuzee) September 23, 2018

Osun Election. I received the result of Osun election with mixed feelings.

PDP or APC all one and the same, however the bright side would be that Federal Might and manipulation failed.

2019 would be interesting. Know this my people, anything is possible.#buharimustgo pic.twitter.com/F2kJLb5c97 — Charlyboy(Official) (@Areafada1) September 23, 2018

That’s nice suggestion. @OfficialPDPNig don’t let this opportunity to go away. Court can’t do anything afterwards https://t.co/A3WtZfGtDG — Chukwuebuka Vitalis Martin (@bucusdenwa) September 23, 2018

Is not wasted is indirectly for APC the man omisore knows he can’t win the election. He is just working against adeleke family because they didn’t support him during the last governorship election — Undisputed (@amachamp_4life) September 23, 2018

The APC would reach them first and with better offers. The masses will determine who wins https://t.co/slvNsK8NfM — ponder (@realanifon) September 23, 2018

Only reason why Adeleke could even challenge APC in Osun is that they have money.

The N30billion gang clashed with the CORRUPTION gang. They shared and shared money like APC. If not, PDP wouldn’t have stood any chance. This is how Buhari has destroyed Nigeria. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

If PDP have sense,the work to get Omisore’s support should start now. Not a second shld be wasted. — HumaneLeadersWanted (@holapizzy) September 23, 2018

They have reduced elections to a business transaction. We must take our country back in 2019. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

The TRUTH is bitter but someone must say it. Our country is in a very sad place at the moment. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

If you use N27billion to buy votes only in just one state -Osun, are you not destroying the country? — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 23, 2018

My head is in the right place. I want to dance with Adeleke but I cannot join the bandwagon to spew rubbish. @adeyanjudeji who was on ground has been saying it that it was close. Before the first ballot was cast I informed you my followers that Omisore will be the Kingmaker. — Dr Chima Matthew Amadi (@AMADICHIMA) September 23, 2018

Osun State Governorship Candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke is a former Director at Guinness Nigeria (1992-98), Group Executive Director of Pacific Holdings Limited (2001-2016) & Quicksilver Service Contractor. As a Senator, he completed 17 projects & raised motions in 14 months. pic.twitter.com/FYy4QlTYA6 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 23, 2018

INEC declares the Osun State Election in which PDP’s Senator Adeleke had most votes inconclusive over the margin (353) being less than cancelled votes. INEC named APC’s Haruna Isah winner of the 2018 Kogi HOR by-election despite the margin (12,015) being LESS than cancelled votes — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 23, 2018

Politicians shared THREE pieces of ONIONS, a pack of salt, MAGGI CUBES and N50 sachet oil each for votes in the 2018 Lokoja/Kogi House of Representatives by-election in Kogi State, Nigeria. It worked. pic.twitter.com/bVdKw5GjWJ — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 23, 2018

So with all the APC governors that converged in Osun, they couldn’t win. They’ve now decided a re-run is th4 best way to save face. 2019 is doable! — Changing Faces (@nornnie) September 23, 2018

Victory is certain which ever way …. God’s plan 🙏🏽 issokay — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

Desperate for democracy yes I am ! https://t.co/sVv9vIXOxD — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

You are a man of Integrity sir please do the right thing !! @MBuhari …. @inecnigeria @IsiakaAdeleke1 !! The People have spoken!! 🇳🇬🙏🏽🌍 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

The good people of Osun have spoken against no salaries for 3 years,against lack of empathy for pensioners, against fake elephant projects that doesn’t benefit our people.They have voted for a new dawn, the light is here, Imole de INEC should let the people’s will prevail in Osun — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

No re run !! Announce winner now @inecnigeria !! Stop waiting on that call ! It won’t come ! @IsiakaAdeleke1 ! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽🌍👀 THE WORLD IS WATCHING — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

We are not joking on this election matter this time around

APC think say osun ppl be mumu

Noone can clap with one hand

Ajumose ni

Let deliver ourselves from these wicked Ajeles

#osunhasrapidlyliberated# @IsiakaAdeleke1 🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

They are planning now to declare the election inconclusive as a result of cancellation and violence in some p u bc the margin is too close, PDP must fight this injustice. We must come out to say no to this daylight robbery !!!! @inecnigeria — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018

Nigerian democracy is under siege, anarchy looms and injustice reigns.. @inecnigeria must not resupine to pressure Osun had spoken against useless governance @elrufai should be ashamed of his solidarity to @raufaregbesola.. @john_danfulani @YarKafanchan @renoomokri @segalink — A. A. Umaru (@Andrew_Umaru) September 23, 2018

Not picking candidate from Osun west nearly cost APC the election. APC performed poorly in Iwo, one of its strongholds. This shows something is fundamentally wrong with the choice of APC candidate. The election… https://t.co/Njj4vnfa0s — TYO Biopedia (@yahayatajudeen) September 23, 2018

INEC should communicate it’s decision to Nigerians quick, delay and uncertainty are not too good. — TYO Biopedia (@yahayatajudeen) September 23, 2018

APC preaches about practice of democracy, but the present practice is far from democracy… Inconsistency is the other of the day. Juxtapose Kogi bye election and Osun State election… At the end the people are wiser now, no intimidation can stop us… #OsunDecides2018 https://t.co/QI0InEzITA — Maxwell Ajufo (@MaxAjufo) September 23, 2018

Thy will of God shall be done,Osun people were tired of Aregbesola and the Ajeles they will be disgraced out of the state.(the ritualist) https://t.co/9EIwxQx95K — Ajayi Olufemi (@AjayiOl39501692) September 23, 2018