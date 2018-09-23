Breaking News
Nigerians react over INEC’s ‘inconclusive’ declaration of Osun election

On 4:14 pmIn News, Osun Polls, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the declaration of the governorship election in Osun state as ‘inconclusive’ by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Nigerians on Sunday took to the various social media to pour out their minds and lay their opinions bare over the reason given by INEC for declaring the election inconclusive.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke ‎scored 254,698 votes with the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Gboyega Oyetola seconding with 254,345 votes. PDP with a margin of 353 votes tops the lists of the election.

In view of the above thin margin, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the election “inconclusive” and scheduled to hold a re-run on Thursday 27 September.

But reacting to the statement credited to the INEC’s Chief Returning Officer in Osun State, Joseph Adeola Fuwape, Nigerians said the following:


