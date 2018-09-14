Nigeria resources will be utilised for everybody, says Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja said that the country’s resources will be utilised for the benefit of all citizens for the provision of infrastructure.



The President stated this when a delegation of Ogoni leaders from the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, elected leaders of MOSOP, the academia, women, community and religious leaders from the place visited him at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said “We will not abuse the trust. What belongs to Nigeria stays in Nigeria and will be utilised by Nigerians.”

The President said the challenge of infrastructure in Ogoni-land would have been long resolved with more focus and commitment to improving the lives of the people, instead of the award and re-awarding of contracts without implementation.

He urged the leaders to prevail on their youths and sensitize their communities more on the benefits of the clean-up process, especially with the involvement of the international community.

He said, “Certainly I am aware of the challenges in Ogoni-land. But I want to appeal to you as institutionalized leaders to speak more to the youths. With patience, we will prevail together in restoring the environment, especially with involvement of the international community.”

The President noted that the degradation of the environment over the years had undermined the economy of the Ogoni people, adding that commercial farming and fishing will pick up after the restoration.

According to him, “We are working hard to change the situation. I know that if we had power in the country, many Nigerians will create and face their businesses.”

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, His Royal Majesty King GNK Ogininwa commended the President for the achievements recorded in restoring security and the economy, while calling for more Federal Government attention on the plight of the people in Ogoni-land.

“Through you, Mr President, we will achieve great things in Ogoni-land,’’ he added.

King Ogininwa conferred the title of “Meni-Doo-Lenu’’ on the President, meaning the “the King of Doing Good Things in Ogoni-land’’.

A member of the delegation, Prof. Walter Ollor, presented a list of the needs of the Ogoni people, which includes a national recognition for the Ogoni 12, which includes Ken Saro-Wiwa, improved security and establishment of a Centre for Environmental Excellence.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, River State Governorship aspirant, Senator Magnus Abe, said “We are supporting the president because of the things he has done for us; we believe that whatever he can do, he will continue to do.

“Today, our Majesty conferred a title on the president, and the title he gave the president is Menedolenu of Ogoni, that is the King that does good things for Ogoni people.

“The president is one of us; he has shown that special relationship with the Ogoni people; there is no condition for whatever the president wants from us,’’ he said.