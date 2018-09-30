Nigeria/Libya tie ‘ll be close — Nwankwo

Crotone striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo is expecting a close game when the Super Eagles face off with Libya in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in two weeks time.

The North Africans currently top Group E of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers with four points from two matches, one ahead of Nigeria ahead of next month’s double-header in Uyo and Tunisia.

“On the Libya game, it is going to be a very tight and close game,’’ said Simy.

‘’We will approach the game with the same determination to win and build up our qualifying chances.’’

Simy took five games before opening his account for the Super Eagles in their 2-1 win over Liberia in an exhibition match, few days after he was an unused sub against Seychelles.

‘’It is a great feeling scoring my first Super Eagles goal and I hope to build on that confidence in the upcoming games.

‘’My target for my club is always to get better and do better than last season,’’ he added.

The 26-year-old Simy made his competitive debut for Nigeria against Croatia at the 2018 World Cup and also featured in their final group game against Argentina.