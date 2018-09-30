NFF has 65% private sector funding — Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Melvin Amaju Pinnick has revealed that his plans for a better second term at the helm of the nation’s soccer body are already on course, with a lot to be achieved from 65% private sector funding of the round leather game.

Pinnick enthused that he will make the best of his unprecedented second tenure, following his re-election at the recent NFF elective congress in Katsina, and stressed that financing of the game will not be a problem.

An improved contract with sports kit, jerseys and equipment manufacturer, Nike is on the cards, especially after the global success of the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup attire.

Pinnick further disclosed that the NFF recently engaged two of Nigeria’s renowned billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola with invitations to the FIFA Best Awards in London for potential investments in the game.

With all that in place, Pinnick believes the NFF are on course to become completely self-funding by the end of his second term in office.

Pinnick said his focus in the coming years would be to achieve full self-sufficiency for the NFF, and added: “Thanks to our many sponsors and partners, we have achieved 65-per cent private sector funding status.

“Football has a tremendous capacity to be self-sustaining and even contribute significantly to the national GDP. Our target is a hundred per cent.”