New romantic comedy movie ‘The Kinsman’ hits cinemas from October 5

By Rotimi Agbana

The premiere of romantic comedy movie, The Kinsman, drew wide admiration from guests as dazzling acts led by Kalu Ikeagwu, Ebele Okaro, Lota Chukwu and Yaw Onu stirred reverberating laughter across the fully-seated screening hall. ‘The Kinsman’ will hit Cinemas on October 5, 2018.

One of the lead characters, Kalu Ikeagwu brought to fore his acting prowess. He fitted perfectly into his role and made it look as if the script was premeditated to match his personality while Okaro, Lota, Yaw and other cast provided comic twists to the drama.

The Kinsman tells the story of Nneoma who decides to return to Nigeria from Cotonou after losing her husband and two sons. Her devoted daughter in-law, and late son’s widow, Nadia, insist on following her back.

In appreciation of Nadia’s loyalty, Nneoma’s sole desire and pursuit, is to help Nadia get a good husband, by playing cupid. A quest that takes them on a journey full of humour, drama and intrigue.

The premiere which held at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island on Tuesday was graced by A-list Nollywood celebrities, dignitaries from the private sector and movie buffs. Among the cast that graced the event were Kalu Ikeagwu, Ebele Okaro, Lota Chukwu, Chioma Nwosu, Bridget Chibufue and Omobala Akinde. Others were producer of the movie, Teni Stuffman; her husband, Ayo Stuffman; and the director and co-producer, Doris Ariole, among others.

The Kinsman is a faith-based story remarkably told without the overbearing of religiosity, with lots of humour and drama.