NDLEA solicits support of community leaders in fight against drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State, has solicited the support of community leaders and other stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse in the state.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mr Hamza Umar, made the call at a one-day sensitisation campaign on socio-economic implications of drug abuse in Kano state held at Mumbayya House Kano on Thursday.

Umar expressed concern over the rate at which drug abuse was increasing, stressing that stringent measures must be put in place, to curtail the menace.

He said despite the challenges faced by the agency, it was making concerted effort to check the ugly trend in the state.

He said the achievements so far recorded by the agency in fighting drug abuse were as a result of collaborative efforts with communities and other security agencies in the state.

The NDLEA commander said even though the importation of codeine syrup was banned by the Federal Government, some unpatriotic citizens were still selling the commodity secretly.

He added that the agency in collaboration with other security agencies and community associations was working tirelessly to ensure the success of the fight against the menace.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, said the Emirate Council had embarked on massive sensitisation campaign on the ills of drug abuse.

Sanusi, represented by the District Head of Tudun Wada, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed, said the campaign was being carried out through ward heads, imams and village heads.