NCDMB to partner NIMASA for implementation of Cabotage

By Oko Ebuka

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB is set to partner with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA for the implementation of the Cabotage Act.

Disclosing this in Lagos, Manager in charge Corporate Communications at NCDMB, Naboth Onyesoh, said the Act establishing both government agencies mandated them to work together for the implementation of the Cabotage.

Onyesoh said that the leadership of both agencies have agreed to work together to achieve their mandate in that regards.

He said that the full implementation of the Cabotage Act is also part of local content development and therefore it is imperative to ensure its success. The NCDMB spokesman also said that local content development is becoming more accepted in the country and called on stakeholders to alert the board in cases where people are circumventing the law.

However, the NCDMB spokesperson said the Federal Government has focused much on rail projects abandoned for over three decades is impactful and will catalyze across the country and enhance the revamping of the steel industry, which will in turn accelerate local content performance in the oil and gas industry and linkage sectors.

He also said there is need for the quick the passage of all the Petroleum Industry Bills, not just the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB as to spur more investments.