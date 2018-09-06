NBA Magic owner Richard DeVos dead at 92

Billionaire businessman Richard DeVos, owner of the NBA’s Orlando Magic and founder of health and home care product manufacturer Amway, died Thursday at his Ada, Michigan, home. He was 92.

DeVos, the father-in-law of US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, bought the Magic in 1991 and under his watch took five division titles and reached the NBA Finals in 1995, losing to Houston, and 2009, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Mr. DeVos’ boundless generosity, inspirational leadership and infectious enthusiasm will always be remembered,” Magic chief executive officer Alex Martins said. “He was the team’s number one cheerleader and the best owner that a Magic fan could ever want.

“His vision was that the team and organization would serve as a platform to improve the Central Florida community. That legacy will certainly live on, both in the Orlando Magic’s community efforts and philanthropic contributions, as well as in the way we strive to play the game with passion, a strong work ethic and integrity while also bringing people together from all walks of life.”

A family quest for a new arena for the Magic came true when the Amway Center opened in 2010.

