Naira down to N364.28/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N364.28 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded dropped by eight per cent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N 364.28 per dollar, yesterday, from N363.16 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N1.12 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday rose by eight percent to $176.49 million from $191.92 million traded last week Friday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.