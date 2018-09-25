NAFDAC develops guidelines to drive growth in cosmetics production

By Gabriel Olawale

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has developed a set of guidelines aimed at driving cosmetics production in the country.

The guidelines include: Guidelines for Micro or Kitchen scale Cosmetics producers and the Guidelines for Medium and Large scale Cosmetics producers.

Disclosing this at a stakeholders’ meeting with all chemical marketers, distributors and veterinary products tagged: A Date with the DG, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Christianah Adeyeye, said the scaled down policies will drive growth in cosmetics Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sectors in line with ease of doing business.

“The difference in the two documents is that the Micro is an abridged form of the Medium and Large scale cosmetics guidelines. The number of documents, staff strength and room space was scaled down for the micro and likewise, the number of products they can manufacture.

“The boldest move made so far by the Agency is consent for use of personal kitchens to manufacture certain classes of cosmetics products under micro scale. Albeit, may I state clearly that kitchens shared by families will not be allowed neither will individual kitchens that are kept untidy.

“Still in the spirit of ease of doing business, the Agency has put in place processes and procedures for companies with similar products and limited resources to use common facilities provided their products are similar.

“The quality of products circulating within our jurisdiction is more of a focus and we are focusing more on post-marketing surveillance (pms). We will be increasing our vigilance activities and spot checks to ensure consistent product quality. We have as a result, developed relevant guidelines and documents to enhance post-marketing surveillance activities in the country.

“In line with the Ease of Doing Business, the Agency created the Small Business Support Desk, SBSD whose function is to facilitate registration processes for micro and small business operators through engagements such as MSME Clinics, Exhibitions, NAFDAC Product Registration Outreach, NaPRO.

“The decentralisation of registration of certain regulated products commenced in April 2018. This was done to make approvals at the zonal levels more effective and the goals of MSMEs more realisable. This has been made possible after the creation of six zonal directorates and the FCT directorate.”