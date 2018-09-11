NAF attacks terrorists near Lake Chad, kill many

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, stated, yesterday, that its fighter aircraft in continuation of Operation Thunder Strike 2, destroyed some Boko Haram terrorists facilities and neutralised several insurgents at Bukar Meram and Tumbun Allura, both on the fringes of Lake Chad, Borno State, on Sunday.

It said the attack at Bukar Meram was conducted based on credible human intelligence reports indicating the presence of some terrorists within the settlement.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations and Information said: “Accordingly, the Air Task Force detailed a NAF Alpha Jet aircraft and helicopter gunship to carry out air interdiction at the location.

“Two of the identified locations were subsequently destroyed in strikes and several terrorists neutralised.

“Similarly, they were attempting to regroup at another location in Tumbun Allura after their bases in the settlement were destroyed on September 4.

“Consequently, the identified location within the town was attacked and destroyed by a combination of NAF Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft to further ensure the insurgents are unable to resume using the settlement as a base of operation.

“NAF, working in concert with surface forces, will sustain the momentum of Operation Thunder Strike 2 with a view to seeking out and destroying vestiges of the insurgents in the Lake Chad green fringes.”