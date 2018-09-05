N1.6BN FRAUD: I have no dealings with NSA, CBN, says Jonathan’s ex-aide

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS — Former Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, who is facing 23-count charge of conspiracy to conceal proceeds of crime amounting to N1.6 billion, yesterday, told a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, that he had no dealings with the Office of National Security Adviser or Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Dudafa is standing trial alongside one Iwejuo Nna Joseph, and they are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

They were first arraigned on June 11, 2016.

He denied the conspiracy and concealment charge brought against them by the EFCC over the alleged N1.6 billion fraud.

At the resumed trial of the defendants before Justice Mohammed Idris, yesterday, while being led in evidence in-Chief by his lawyer, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, Dudafa told the court that throughout his period as Senior Special Assistant to the former President, he never had any interaction with the Office of NSA or the person of NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

He also said that he had no relationship whatsoever with the CBN or any other government officials but only looked after the residence of the former President and ran errand for him.