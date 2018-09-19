N-BA reiterates commitment to deepening Nigeria, Britain bond

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Nigeria-Britain Association, N-BA, has reiterated its commitment to deepening Nigeria–Britain relationship, as Lagos-based fashion designer emerges winner of the association’s fashion competition.

Mr. Shola Tinubu, President of the Association at the unveiling of the winner of the fashion competition, Miss Bukola Adeogun to the media, in Lagos, expressed the association’s commitment to further cementing the existing relationship between both countries.

The competition was organised in partnership with GMYT fashion Academy based in Lagos.

According to Tinubu, the choice of Adeogun was arrived at, at the final rounds of the competition in Lagos, which had five finalists.

Tinubu added that besides getting a six-month Advanced Fashion Design training at GMYT Fashion Academy, an industrial machine and a three-month mentorship with a fashion icon, Adeola Sagoe, the winner will also have the opportunity to showcase her designs for the first time at the association’s Presidential Cocktails, scheduled for 27th September, 2018 at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s residence in Lagos.

“We believe this is a great one for the winner since the N-BA Presidential Cocktails remains one of the key signature events of the association. It is always attended by British Deputy High Commissioner, who is the chief host, top executives of Nigeria and British companies and well-meaning Nigerians and Britons. Having an opportunity to showcase designs at such a stage will definitely enhance the career of the winner,” he stated.

Expressing her delight at the feat, Adeogun, who has her shop in Egbeda area of the Lagos metropolis, believes the win would go a long way at widening her horizon in the world of fashion.