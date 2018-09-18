My track record, APC chieftains’ support behind my DTHA aspiration—Ogodo

Delta State House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Sapele State constituency, Mr Moses Ogodo, has said his aspiration received the blessing of Chief Great Ogboru and others, as they have come a long way politically.

Ogodo during his official declaration for the Delta State House of the Assembly Sapele state constituency, at Ward 9 in Sapele Local Government Area of the state, explained that he was qualified to represent the constituency.

He added that he understands the pains and aspirations of the people and as such was in a better position to give them effective and purposeful representation if elected.

He said having contested and won as a counsellor under zero party by scoring the highest votes in the entire council, he noted that as a counsellor and Chairman of Sapele Okpe community, he empowered many people and provided infrastructural facilities.

He said: “Today, I want to say that my love for Ogboru and other party chieftains is very dear, and we have confidence in each other and I have their blessings to contest this election. Come rain or shine, I am very sure that if the primary election is done today, with your support, I will win.”