My sister had the most pleasant labour – Laura Ikeji

Kemi Olunloyo or not, the Ikejis have been celebrating the newest arrival to their family. And whether a father or not is in the picture released so far of the most joyful moment in the life of the richest Nigerian blogger, her sisters having been praising God and has never left her bed side.

When Sandra Ikeji announced the birth of Baby J, what she shared was smooth delivery the celebrated blogger enjoyed.

“ Mummy J pushed just twice and baby J came out crying, I haven’t seen labour as easy as this, the doctors were so happy because this happened within minutes..

I know this because I was in the labour room ?Congratulations @officiallindaikeji we welcome J with much love. Thank you baba God,” she said.