My husband bewitched me for 8 years, wife tells court

Badagry (Lagos State) – A housewife, Abosede Bamgbose, 28, on Wednesday pleaded with a Badagry Customary Court in Topo Garage to dissolve her marriage, alleging that she was bewitched by her husband, James, for eight years.



Abosede also told the court that there was no longer love in the marriage, adding that a spell was cast on her to win and sustain her love.

“ Sometime in the year 2009, I followed my friend to a wedding party at Ajara Topa, Badagry; immediately I saw James, I fell in love with him.

“We dated for two months and I packed my belongings to his residence in Ido-Iroko, Ogun State, without introduction or dowry paid to my parent.

“After two months in his house, I got pregnant without meeting any of his relatives.

“Four months after the pregnancy, he started beating me for no reason.

“I gave birth to a premature baby which died three days later due to his beatings.

“After the death of my child, the beatings continued to the extent that I fainted one day and I was rushed to the hospital.

“It was in the hospital that I was told that I was two months pregnant and I had lost it due to the beatings.

“My husband did not visit me in the hospital throughout when I was hospitalised, my parent paid the bills before I was discharged.

“So, when I got better, I packed my belonging and left his house.

“Since then, I have not seen him and I did not meet his relations.

“James is a herbalist and I know he had put me under a spell when I was living with him, but it is all over now,” she said.

Abosede said that since about eight years that she left James, he had not looked for her.

She begged the court to grant her freedom so that she could marry again, adding that James had abandoned her.

Abosede said that when her husband was served with a court summon, he said he was no longer interested in the relationship.

The respondent was, however, not in court.

The court’s President, Mr Sakirudeen Adekola, adjourned the case till Oct. 18 for judgment. (NAN)