MR BIGGS opens a new outlet in Ibadan

By Moses Nosike

Mr Biggs restaurant now has a new outlet in  Challenge, Ibadan  on Thursday, attended by so much glitz and fanfare.  The quick service restaurant , the seventh of such to  come on stream in  West Africa’s largest city  ignited  an unprecedented level of interest in Challenge, one of the busiest  suburbs in Ibadan as hundreds of guests,and onlookers alike, defied the early morning rain to  witness another innovation in  UAC’s foremost  fast food  franchise.

Strategically located, the new Mr Biggs outlet with  its latest brand- built design, according to the franchise owners has been carefully conceived to  re- position the brand  to suit the lifestyle  and taste of the Mr Biggs’ consumer target— youths and young adults.

UAC Restaurant’s  Managing Executive, Mrs Joan Ihekwaba , in her opening speech said   the addition of the Challenge, Ibadan, branch to its growing list of  the re- branded  Mr Biggs  was to ensure that its  leading role  in the fast food  restaurant business is  sustained.

“The birth of this iconic brand has opened up opportunities for the teeming population of Challenge and beyond to enjoy the vast array of meals rooted in the rich heritage of the Mr Biggs’ brand,” she said.

“As a  proven leader in innovation, Mr Biggs has set the pace again in responding to  consumers needs in whatever sphere of life and this one in  Challenge is in the middle of birthing  this new concept,” she added.

Oyo State commissioner for  Tourism, Information and Culture, Hon. Toye Arulogun  while speaking, commended UAC Nigeria PLC for what he described as another landmark in its drive to  touch the lives of  Ibadan residents  through the new Mr Biggs outlet in Challenge.

“The government of Oyo State is always happy with ventures that seek to add value to the lives of its citizens.


