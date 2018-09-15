MR BIGGS opens a new outlet in Ibadan

By Moses Nosike

Mr Biggs restaurant now has a new outlet in Challenge, Ibadan on Thursday, attended by so much glitz and fanfare. The quick service restaurant , the seventh of such to come on stream in West Africa’s largest city ignited an unprecedented level of interest in Challenge, one of the busiest suburbs in Ibadan as hundreds of guests,and onlookers alike, defied the early morning rain to witness another innovation in UAC’s foremost fast food franchise.

Strategically located, the new Mr Biggs outlet with its latest brand- built design, according to the franchise owners has been carefully conceived to re- position the brand to suit the lifestyle and taste of the Mr Biggs’ consumer target— youths and young adults.

UAC Restaurant’s Managing Executive, Mrs Joan Ihekwaba , in her opening speech said the addition of the Challenge, Ibadan, branch to its growing list of the re- branded Mr Biggs was to ensure that its leading role in the fast food restaurant business is sustained.

“The birth of this iconic brand has opened up opportunities for the teeming population of Challenge and beyond to enjoy the vast array of meals rooted in the rich heritage of the Mr Biggs’ brand,” she said.

“As a proven leader in innovation, Mr Biggs has set the pace again in responding to consumers needs in whatever sphere of life and this one in Challenge is in the middle of birthing this new concept,” she added.

Oyo State commissioner for Tourism, Information and Culture, Hon. Toye Arulogun while speaking, commended UAC Nigeria PLC for what he described as another landmark in its drive to touch the lives of Ibadan residents through the new Mr Biggs outlet in Challenge.

“The government of Oyo State is always happy with ventures that seek to add value to the lives of its citizens.