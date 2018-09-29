Mourinho blames officials for Man Utd’s loss

Jose Mourinho thinks the officials made mistakes over two of Manchester United’s three goals that they conceded in their 3-1 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

Felipe Anderson’s opener and a Victor Lindelof own goal gave the Hammers a two-goal lead at the interval before Marcus Rashford got one back for United – but Marko Arnautovic wrapped up the points 15 minutes from time.

“Well I think a team that comes with that agility and after five minutes, 1-0 down is not the best way to start,” Mourinho told BT Sport. “It was a little offside but maybe the linesman did not see and made a mistake.

“For the second goal, we know Andriy Yarmelenko is very left-footed and we are not aggressive enough to contest that shot. Second half we took a bit of time to react but we did and the goalkeeper made a few good saves. Congratulations to the scout that found these 21-year-old kids, Issa Diop is a monster.

“The third goal killed our mentality because the referee did not see the foul before. We had 20 minutes to try and change the game after we scored but we could not do it because our mentality was gone.”