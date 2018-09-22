More trouble for Wizkid as babymama makes shocking revelation

By Adetutu Adesoji

It seems the last is yet to be heard on the ‘deadbeat dad’ controversy trailing superstar singer, Wizkid as his first babymama, Oluwanishola Ogudu has opened a fresh can of worms with a series of social media posts where she chronicles her co-parenting experience with the singer from years past.

Recall that Wizkid’s ordeal with his first two babymamas, Shola and Binta started when the latter called him out on social media for being an irresponsible father who has refused to pay for child support of their son. An allegation that was subsequently corroborated by Starboy’s first babymama and mother of his first child, Boluwatife. The ‘Manya’ singer had however reacted subtly to his babymamas rants by referring to them as ‘Money hungry.’

Shola who is apparently fed up of being called names has decided to defend herself and this, she has done in a series of Instagram posts that has since stirred up conversations on social media. In her posts, she shared screen shots of conversations with Wizkid from as far back as 2016, revealing how she was often ignored by the singer whenever she discussed the welfare of their child with him.

The single mother also disclosed Wizkid’s initial denial of Boluwatife during the state of pregnancy as well as the singer’s absence at every milestone celebration in the life of the seven year old boy. In her post, Shola further tagged the Starboy entertainment boss a ‘social media daddy’ who only does things in a bid to present himself as a responsible parent on social media and get applauded for it.

She also posted a message she had received from Wizkid’s manager and mother of his third child, Jada Pollock who made effort to advocate for a relationship between their children. Shola who seemed uncomfortable with Jada’s friendliness, urged the singer to warn the mother of his youngest child, Zion, to desist from sending her messages.

However, social media debaters have jumped on the trending topic as they push blames, some on the singer and others on his disgruntled babymama.

Wizkid on the other hand has kept mum on the issue and the only reaction from his camp thus far is a suggestive post on his twitter page. He had posted a picture post that reads, “The smarter you get the less you speak,” which many believe is the singer’s way of reacting to the situation.