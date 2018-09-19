Mofoye withdraws from Assembly race

By Gab Ejuwa

A Delta State House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Saturday Mofoye, has withdrawn from the contest, saying despite his withdrawal from the race, his desire and passion to serve his people at higher levels remain unshaken.

Mofoye, in a statement yesterday at his residence in Orhuwhorun town in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, said he withdrew from the race after due consultation with his family, political leaders and campaign team, in the best interest of PDP and the people of Udu council.

He expressed apprecia-tion to his Campaign Director General, Mr. Samuel Clarkson, for his ideas and loyalty to his course and his political godfather, Mr. Joshua Yarhere, for the belief and trust with his resources.

He thanked the Udu council party chairman, Prince Sam Ughujohwovwo, party executives, ad hoc delegates, Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, Chief Henry Sakpra, Commissioners for Special Duties, Chief Jite Brown, Chairman of Udu council, Chief Moses Odibo and other leaders for their support and peace initiatives in the party.

Thanking Udu community president generals, non-indigenes, Rev. Fr. Andrew Okagbare, and other numerous groups for their support, Mofoye urged them to remain focussed and work with him and candidates of the party that will emerge after the primaries to deliver their party at all levels in the 2019 elections.