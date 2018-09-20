Minimum wage: Don’t push workers to the wall, SSANU warns FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AGAINST the backdrop of the Federal Government’s alleged lackadaisical attitude over new minimum wage, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has warned the government not to push workers to the wall, saying the consequence may be grievous.

SSANU in a communiqué after its 34th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, signed by its National President, Samson Ugwoke and the National Public Relations Officer, Abdussobur Salaam, accused the government of not being sincere with the negotiation team.

In its resolution, the union said: “NEC in session notes that the negotiations on the new national minimum wage are becoming unnecessarily protracted. NEC observes that the Federal Government appears not to be sincere about the negotiations and that the decision of the Federal Government side, to postpone the meeting of the Committee sine die, on the grounds of further consultations, is flimsy.

“SSANU joins the Nigeria Labour Congress to call on the Federal Government to face the serious business of reviewing the national minimum wage lest it incurs the wrath of the Nigerian workers and their millions of dependents who have been long suffering and patient. Nigerian workers should not be pushed to the wall, as the implication of this could have dire consequences on governance.”