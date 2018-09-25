Messi, Ronaldo snub FIFA’s The Best awards

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo decided against travelling to London for FIFA’s The Best award ceremony last night.

Luka Modric, Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah competed for the best player honour.

Modric, reached the World Cup final with Croatia after picking up the Champions League with Real Madrid at the end of last season was tipped to break up a decade-long duopoly.

Ronaldo and Messi are the only players who have been named player of the year by FIFA in the last 10 years.

And after failing to be nominated, Messi decided not to travel, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

He told Barcelona he could not go due to a family problem.

Ronaldo was also unable to travel because of his commitments at Juventus.

He was part of the team that played at Frosinone on Sunday evening, while the Italian champions have another game on Wednesday night as they take on Bologna at home.