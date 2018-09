Barcelona’s anger with referee Jesus Gil Manzano was palpable at the end of Sunday night’s match with Girona.

Gerard Pique had already expressed his dismay with the match official in the tunnel at half time and he wasn’t alo

ne.

After the game, which saw Barcelona drop two points at the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi approached the referee and despite Gil Manzano offering his hand, the Argentine refused and headed back to the dressing room.