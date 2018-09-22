Men are like babies when it comes to sex – Afrocandy

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian actress and singer, Judith Mazagwu, popularly known as Afrocandy is a bundle of tricks, who gets even more mysterious as more as you try to understand her.

She is a devoted mother even though many would want to describe her as the queen of porn in Nigeria. No doubt she runs an adult website and she’s not apologetic about it. In fact Afrocandy isn’t apologetic about most things concerning her, including talking about sex.

After her widely acclaimed soft porn movie ‘Destructive Instinct’ hit the screen, Afrocandy was besieged with many questions on whether she’s a porn star or not.

“I’m enjoying it, since they see me as a porn star. Okay, I’m a porn star, the only porn star in Nigeria. I’m fine with it. The only request I have for anybody calling me a porn star is they should please show me any porn movie I’ve done before, because I haven’t watched my porn before,” she once told Potpourri but it appears the story has changed because she has gone full professional with an adult site people pay to see her nude pictures and some, with her in hot action,

Even with the toga of a porn star, Afrocandy confessed to Potpourri recently that men beg and cry to have sex with her.

“Do you believe some guys call me and start jerking up on phone. Even some men will call me and ask how much they will pay to have sex with me and I will just start laughing. Men are like babies, little things get to their brains. I’m in show business, so I just do things to entertain people. It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re open to everybody and you want to fuck every Tom, Dick and Harry. No be national cake! All we do is entertain, so, that when you see it, you feel good,” she said.

When comparing American men to Nigerian men, ‘the Destructive Instinct’ actress said, “They are all the same. The only difference is that, foreign men are more exposed and adventurous than Nigerian men, no matter what. To them, the ‘badder’ you are the better.”