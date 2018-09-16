Men accused of sleeping with teenagers!

•My friend’s father induced me with N300 – Pregnant SSS1 student

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West

NEMESIS caught up with 45-year-old ‘Prophet’ Adams Lawrence, who has been accused of using his ministration to scam members of his congregation by issuing fake recruitment and appointment letters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State after allegedly collecting huge sums of money from them.

Two teenagers also narrated how men defiled them.

Some of those who allegedly fell into the trap of the ‘prophet’ even went aborrowing just to secure the jobs. But as it turned out, there were no jobs while they still had to repay their debt.

The suspect was alleged to have, by the time he was apprehended, issued over 100 fake NSCDC recruitment and appointment letters to desperate church members looking for employment.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the ‘cleric’ collected between N200, 000 and N 300, 000 from the desperate job seekers.

To the victims, getting the recruitment letters from the ‘man of God’ was like winning visa lottery to relocate to the United States of America not knowing they were being scammed big time.

A top security source in Ondo State told Sunday Vanguard that the ‘prophet’, who allegedly operated with an accomplice, identified as Pastor Kolawole Ilesanmi, who is at large, was arrested at Iju area of the state by officers of the NSCDC.

The source revealed that the ‘prophet’, who allegedly used his white garment church as office, had been in the illicit business for years until the bubble burst. He was alleged, together with his accomplice, to have scammed many unsuspecting job seekers cashing on their desperation and assuring them that an end had come to their suffering and joblessness.

By the time officers of the NSCDC swooped on him, no fewer than 50 fake employment letters were said to have been recovered from him after a thorough search of his office.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Pedro Awili, while confirming the story, said, “We recovered over 50 recruitment and appointment letters which Adams Lawrence and Ilesanmi had allegedly issued out after collecting money ranging from N200, 000 to N300, 000 from unsuspecting members of his church.

“We are using this opportunity to tell people that the NSCDC is not recruiting. Anything you see on social media is scam and fake.

“Don’t be deceived by the people who want to take advantage of the rate of unemployment in the country to scam the teeming population who are looking for job by collecting money from them.

“NSCDC General Commandant has, severally, during his media interactions, informed the people of this country that NSCDC was not recruiting; even up till now, we are not recruiting”.

According to Awili, the suspect will soon be charged to court.

During an interview, Lawrence, who claimed to be a prophet in one of the white garment churches in Iju-ltaogbolu, said his suspected accomplice, Ilesanmi, was the brain behind the scam of issuing recruitment and appointment letters to job seekers knowing they were desperate for employment.

“We capitalised on their desperation to be employed”, he said.

“I don’t know anything about the letters. It was Ilesanmi who said l should give him my bank account number because someone wanted to send money to him.

“One person paid N130,000 and later paid N120,000 while his friend paid N200,000 into my account on behalf of Ilesanmi and asked them to collect their letters from me.

“And when the money was paid into my account, Ilesanmi sent one account number to me into which l forwarded the money and that account number happened to be his wife’s.”

In another development, a 75-year-old man, Femi Omitoye, has been arrested by the state command of the NSCDC for allegedly collaborating with his son to defraud an unsuspecting victim to the tune of over N7million.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the son, Henry, now on the run, used his father’s account number for the alleged deal.

The account number with First Bank was said to have been used to obtain the money from the victim under false pretence between January last year and August 2018.

Awili, speaking on the arrest, said, “Omitoye Femi (75), residing in Ondo town, was arrested for conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

“His account with First Bank was used in obtaining money from victim (Jayeola Adeola). Between January 2017 and August 2018, the sum of N7, 381, 074.14 was credited into the account and N7, 353, 164.9 8 was debited from the account by his son, Henry Omitoye”, the NSCDC boss said.

“The account was used to obtain from the victim. The suspect admitted that he was aware of the illegal use of his account by his son.

“The son is still at large, but surveillance has been mounted to ensure his arrest”.

Driver, 39, accused of impregnating neighbour’s daughter, 14

Meanwhile, the security agency also arrested a 39-year-old driver, Dare Omoju, for allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

The state Commandant said that the victim had earlier been molested and defiled by the suspect’s son (Femi) before he took over and impregnated her.

“In our investigation, Omoju’s son (Femi) had earlier had sexual intercourse with the girl some years back and the father, having discovered that, took over from his son and continued the business of having sexual intercourse with the girl. And presently the girl is two months’ pregnant.”

The victim, who was in SSS 1 going to SSS 2, said Omoju started sleeping with her when she was in JSS 3.

According to her, the suspect promised to give her money after each day of sex but reneged by giving her money only twice.

“The first time he gave me N500 and N300 the second time”, the teenager said.

“The first time he slept with me was the day l came to play with his daughter who is my age mate and l slept off. While l was sleeping in the night, he came to where l slept in the sitting room and had sex with me.

“There was another day l came to visit his daughter in his house, he sent his daughter on an errand and slept with me before the daughter came back.

“It was my mother who discovered my pregnancy when l was spitting around before she took me to hospital for test.

“And when the test came out positive, l was forced to confess who impregnated me. That is how l told my parents that it was Omoju who impregnated me”.

However, the suspect, who lives at No 38, Ajegunle Street, behind Lao in Akure, denied having sexual intercourse with the girl, saying the girl was lying against him.

Bricklayer allegedly defiles neighbour’s daughter

In the same vein, Awili alleged that one Dayo Samuel, a 35-year-old bricklayer of Oke-Obere, Ijoka, Akure, defiled his 13-year-old neighbour’s daughter.

According to the Commandant, Samuel allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she ever mentioned to anybody that he slept with her.

Awili, who noted that abuse of minors and defilement had become a recurrent issue in the state, said that the NSCDC was collaborating with other security agencies to ensure that the menace was curbed.