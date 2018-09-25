Man trekking against Buhari’s second term arrives Abuja 34 days after

LAGOS—After 34 days, a lone trekker against President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential ambition, Isa Munlaila, arrived Abuja, Tuesday, stressing that the country needs an experienced leader to pilot its affairs in 2019.



Recall that Munlaila left Lagos on August 23, faulting the style of administration adopted by President Buhari and why Nigerians must not allow him to vie for the office during next year’s poll.

On his arrival in Abuja, the lone trekker, in a telephone interview, expressed his fulfilment in performing the feat, which was against the second term aspiration of Buhari.

Narrating his ordeal, Munlaila said: “As I trekked, I saw people angry with this present government because of hardship and failure to deliver on what was promised. When people saw me, they hailed me for trekking. Some people were asking me if I was doing it for some political parties and I said no, but for the youths of this country. We are for good governance.”

Munlaila, who however declared his support for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said: “Because of what I have heard during my trek, I will endorse Atiku for 2019 presidency. If Atiku has the chance to govern, Nigeria will be a better place.”