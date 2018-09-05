Man, 40, docked for allegedly raping teenager

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded one Olajide Ajayi, for allegedly raping a teenager.

Ajayi, 40, appeared before the court on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 29 at 11.30 p.m. at Orofun area in Ibeju Lekki, near Lagos.

He alleged that the accused had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

Uwadione said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Counsel to the accused Spurgeon Ataene, informed the court that there was a letter of withdrawal written by the mother of the accused, in respect of the case before the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo, dismissed the application and directed that a proper and formal bail application should be presented to the court.

She, thereafter, remanded the accused at the Ikoyi Prisons, directing that the case file should be forwarded to the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Adebayo adjourned the case until Sept. 12. (NAN)