Man, 35, docked for allegedly raping 67-year-old woman

A 35-year-old man, Samuel Gbodogbe, was on Monday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping a 67-year-old woman, Mrs Ayinke Ogunade.



Gbodogbe, whose address was not stated, is facing a four-count charge of rape, indecent assault, sexual assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 9, at about 3:00 pm. at Okuju Ilado, Badagry.

Ikem said that the accused unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the Ogunade without her consent.

“The accused sexually penetrated with his penis the vagina of the 67-year-old woman without her consent.

“The accused did sexually touch the complainant and also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace,’’ he said.

Ikem said that the offences contravened Sections 166(1), 168, 258 and 259 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, ordered that the accused be remanded in Badagry Prison and adjourned the case until Oct. 15 for further hearing. (NAN)