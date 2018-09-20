Man, 28, remanded in prison for smashing man’s face with brick

Lagos – An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a man, Roxy Edebor, at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos, for allegedly smashing a brick on the face of a man.



The accused, 34, is standing trial before the Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, on a charge of murder.

The Chief Magistrate, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars until the next adjournment.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 27 at Council Bus Stop,

Pipeline, Idimu, a Lagos suburb.

According to him, the accused picked a brick and smashed it on the face of Adebola Ajayi, 28, now deceased.

The offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates death sentence.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Spurgeon Ataene, urged the court to grant him bail but was opposed by the prosecutor.

The case has been adjourned until Sept. 26 for ruling on the bail application. (NAN)