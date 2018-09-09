Maltina, Gbenga Adeyinka rock Ilorin with LaffMattazz

By Ayo Onikoyi

The city of Ilorin, on August 23rd, witnessed the mother of all comedy events as Gbenga Adeyinka, the first and premium malt drink, Maltina thrilled fun seekers with LaffMattazz.

The event, tagged “Loud in Ilorin 2: The Return,” held at the Arca Santa Arena and Gbenga Adeyinka was on ground to show why he’s called the CFR (Comedian of the Federal Republic) and the GCON (Grand Comedian of Nigeria).

His performance was supported by other top comedians who took to the stage to make fans laugh their hearts out. Comedians who rocked the show includes Omo Baba, Peteru, Helen Paul, Kenny Blaq, Ayo Ajewole aka Woli Agba, Odogwu the comedy machine, and many more.

Fans danced and partied to the music of the Alaga Ibile himself, Reminisce; Penalty singer, Small Doctor; Shaku Shaku master, Slim Case and Mr. Real aka Mr. Legbegbe.

Other musicians who performed include CDQ, Jaywon, Faze, Destiny Boy, Reminisce, Small Doctor, and others. The show presented the perfect way to wrap up the holiday weekend and Gbenga Adeyinka, who promised to deliver an amazing show to the people of Ilorin, thoroughly delivered on his word.

The comedy show, sponsored by premium malt drink, Maltina a brand committed to sharing happiness, featured fun games, lucky dips, and spinning the wheel where lucky consumers got the chance to win amazing prizes such as mobile phones, TV, Standing Fan, Maltina goody bags, and more.