Makarfi flays attack on Clark

By Emmanuel Aziken

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has flayed the raid on Chief Clark’s residence as a callous act and further evidence of the descent of the country into the abyss of authoritarianism and police state.

Makarfi in a statement issued by his media aide, Mukthar Sirajo said it was clearly an attempt to intimidate and cow as well as stifle contrary opinion in clear violation of our constitution and international conventions, as we approach the 2019 elections.

The statement read:

“Senator Makarfi identifies and sympathizes with Elder Clark over this assault on his privacy as well as calls on Nigerians to be vigilant and resist attempts at constricting our democratic space and fundamental human rights, (mis)using agencies of state.

“Even though the Police authorities have sought to distance themselves from this show of shame, Senator Makarfi urges that they go beyond ordinary disclaimer by instituting a genuine investigation into this with a view to unraveling the sordid act as well as bringing perpetrators to justice.”