Maigari faults ‘provisional clearance’

Former president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Aminu Maigari has faulted the ‘provisional clearance’ handed him by the electoral committee for today’s executive committee election in Katsina.

Maigari is one of four candidates for the position of NFF president for the next four years, but his eligibility was called to question by a spate of petitions, which the former Bauchi State Football Association chairman insists were all misguided.

Consequently, Maigari has spoken out against the decision of the 2018 Nigeria Football Federation Electoral Committee to hand him a ‘provisional clearance’ ahead of the polls.

Maigari, the immediate past NFF president, is contesting for the presidency, along with the incumbent Amaju Pinnick, who is also the 1st Vice President of CAF, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, former international defender and ex-general-secretary, as well as Chinedu Okoye, proprietor of amateur league club, Bimo FC.

The Electoral Committee, which was put in place by the NFF Congress at the 2017 Annual General Assembly in Jos, Plateau State and is headed by Barrister Muhammed Sani Katu, revealed in a statement signed by Katu on Wednesday that it resolved to substitute the earlier approval given to Maigari to contest with a provisional clearance.

The statement said that the committee reached its decision based on two petitions written against Maigari by Chuma Onye and Ahmed Shuaibu dated September 14 and September 17, respectively.