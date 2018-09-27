Lyno World exhibition for NYSC members opens

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ARMED with the belief that the one year National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme should be a time of service to the nation and a period to explore corps members’ creativity, Lyno World is set to organise the first Lagos State Corps members’ exhibition in Lagos.

The exhibition would see about 20 Lagos State youth corps members showcase their works in painting, photography, fashion design, architecture, literal art and shoe-making is scheduled to hold between 27th and 29th September, at the Negro Art Gallery, Surulere. It will also feature the works of corps members who engaged in Art challenge organised by the Lagos State Orientation camp with the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, in partnership with Lyno World.

Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Lyno World, Mr Eyimiegha Seidougha Linus said the exhibition tagged: Made in Nigeria, MAIN, was to promote and encourage young Nigerians in the creative industry.

He added that winners in the NYSC art challenge will be announced at the event. “We want to use this exhibition to promote and encourage Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria products and see how we can put hands together to develop the creative industry locally,” said Linus.

According to him, “Unlike the music industry in Nigeria where young people get appreciable recognition at an early age, young practitioners in the visual art industry suffer and so they require backing.