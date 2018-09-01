Lille release Enyeama

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been released by French Ligue One Club side OSC Lille after reaching an agreement to part ways on mutual consent.

“Beyond his performances, LOSC and his supporters will remember Vincent’s smile and enthusiasm. The club now wishes him the best in his future projects,” Lille’s statement reads.

“The 36-year-old shot-stopper who missed the entire season last year recuperating from a meniscus injury he sustained in April 2017 is, however, free to join any club of his choice after spending seven years at the club.

In the 2013-2014 season, the 36-year-old netminder was very close to breaking the clean-sheet record held by retired Bordeaux numero uno Gaëtan Huard which he set in the 1992 – 1993 season.

He helped Lille qualify for the final of the 2016 Coupe de la Ligue against Paris Saint-Germain and featured for the club in the Europa League and Champions League.

Enyeama had spells at Ibom Stars, Enyimba and Heartland before joining Bnei Yehuda in 2005.