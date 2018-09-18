Libya to play Eagles in Tunis

The Libya Football Federation has moved the Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles to Tunisia.



The first leg of the double-header qualification game is billed for Kaduna on October 10,while the second leg will be played in Tunisia on October 14 in a yet to be named Stadium.

The Libyans who play their home games in neutral countries due to civil strife in their homeland previously played in Cairo, Egypt against Seychelles. However, there are suggestions the Mediterranean Knights will not play the Super Eagles in Tunis, instead of Algeria.

Libyan coach Adel Amrouche had tried to convince the Libyan Federation to play the game in Algeria his homeland, in order to gain public support. However, the LFF decided the match to be held in Tunisia.