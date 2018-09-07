LG POLL: Aggrieved APC members in Ondo protest doctored delegates’ list

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AGGRIEVED members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Okitipupa, yesterday, invaded the party secretariat protesting doctoring of the delegates’ list for the December 1 Local Government election in the state.

This is coming as the party postponed the conduct of primaries to the council across the state.

The party members disrupted activities at the party secretariat as workers and party officials scampered for safety.

Posters of candidates vying for the chairmanship, councillorship and ward leaders’ positions pasted at the secretariat were torn to pieces.

Eyewitness account told newsmen that “Some of the thugs stormed the secretariat to disrupt the activities and tore posters of candidates, just as many of the people scampered to safety.

“The protesters reportedly “warned that peace would not reign at the forthcoming chairmanship and councillorship elections in the local government, if the will of the people is not respected.

“They said that until the names submitted at ward levels for the posts are restored and the voice of the people respected, peace will not reign in the forthcoming election.

Olanusi, Boroffice kick against indirect primaries

Meanwhile, a member of the APC Board of Trustees, BOT and former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi has dissociated himself from the adoption of indirect primaries by the party in the state to pick party candidates in next year election.

Also, the lawmaker representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Senator Ajayi Boroffice said the decision to adopt indirect primaries as against the NEC of the party was inconsequential.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the former deputy governor said the agenda of the meeting was shielded in secrecy and that he was invited to the State Executive Committee meeting and not stakeholders meeting.