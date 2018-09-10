Let’s upgrade you to more sports!

There are many reasons to celebrate with DStv Thanks. One reason is that you can look forward to amazing rewards and benefits for your loyalty. All active DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers who pay their subscriptions on time or before the due date will be eligible for a complimentary upgrade to higher-tier sports channels for one week, ON US!

This means DStv Compact Plus subscribers will be upgraded to Premium sports channels, Compact subscribers to Compact Plus sports channels, Family subscribers to Compact sports channels and Access subscribers to Family sports channels.

You’ll have access to extra SuperSport channels with sport such as rugby, cricket, F1 and football including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Serie A; available on your subscription at no extra charge.

If you miss a payment or disconnect you will lose the extra sport channels and you will need to reconnect before your subscription is due to enjoy your reward once more.

So, stay connected, never miss a payment and enjoy the rewards for staying switched on. Rewards will be allocated within three working days after payment. Now that’s a reason to celebrate!

Visit www.dstv.com for more information.