Latest FIFA Ranking

On 10:36 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

World football governing body, FIFA, weekend released the latest ranking for senior football teams of registered members.

Below are the top 50 best teams in the world as at September 16th 2018.

1              FRA-France

2              BEL-Belgium

3              BRA-Brazil

4              CRO-Croatia

5              URU-Uruguay

6              ENG-England

7              POR-Portugal

8              SUI-Switzerland

9              ESP-Spain

9              DEN-Denmark

11           ARG-Argentina

12           CHI-Chile

13           SWE-Sweden

14           COL-Colombia

15           GER-Germany

16           MEX-Mexico

17           NED-Netherlands

18           POL-Poland

19           WAL-Wales

20           PER-Peru

21           ITA-Italy

22           USA-USA

23           AUT-Austria

24           TUN-Tunisia

24           SEN-Senegal

26           SVK-Slovakia

27           NIR-Northern Ireland

28           ROU-Romania

29           IRL-Republic of Ireland

30           PAR-Paraguay

31           VEN-Venezuela

32           CRC-Costa Rica

32           IRN-IR Iran

32           ISL-Iceland

35           UKR-Ukraine

36           SRB-Serbia

37           COD-Congo DR

38           TUR-Turkey

39           BIH-Bosnia and Herzegovina

40           SCO-Scotland

41           MNE-Montenegro

42           GRE-Greece

43           AUS-Australia

44           CZE-Czech Republic

45           GHA-Ghana

46           MAR-Morocco

47           BUL-Bulgaria

47           CMR-Cameroon

49           RUS-Russia

49           NGA-Nigeria

 


