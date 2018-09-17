Latest FIFA Ranking

World football governing body, FIFA, weekend released the latest ranking for senior football teams of registered members.
Below are the top 50 best teams in the world as at September 16th 2018.
1 FRA-France
2 BEL-Belgium
3 BRA-Brazil
4 CRO-Croatia
5 URU-Uruguay
6 ENG-England
7 POR-Portugal
8 SUI-Switzerland
9 ESP-Spain
9 DEN-Denmark
11 ARG-Argentina
12 CHI-Chile
13 SWE-Sweden
14 COL-Colombia
15 GER-Germany
16 MEX-Mexico
17 NED-Netherlands
18 POL-Poland
19 WAL-Wales
20 PER-Peru
21 ITA-Italy
22 USA-USA
23 AUT-Austria
24 TUN-Tunisia
24 SEN-Senegal
26 SVK-Slovakia
27 NIR-Northern Ireland
28 ROU-Romania
29 IRL-Republic of Ireland
30 PAR-Paraguay
31 VEN-Venezuela
32 CRC-Costa Rica
32 IRN-IR Iran
32 ISL-Iceland
35 UKR-Ukraine
36 SRB-Serbia
37 COD-Congo DR
38 TUR-Turkey
39 BIH-Bosnia and Herzegovina
40 SCO-Scotland
41 MNE-Montenegro
42 GRE-Greece
43 AUS-Australia
44 CZE-Czech Republic
45 GHA-Ghana
46 MAR-Morocco
47 BUL-Bulgaria
47 CMR-Cameroon
49 RUS-Russia
49 NGA-Nigeria