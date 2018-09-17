Latest FIFA Ranking

World football governing body, FIFA, weekend released the latest ranking for senior football teams of registered members.

Below are the top 50 best teams in the world as at September 16th 2018.

1 FRA-France

2 BEL-Belgium

3 BRA-Brazil

4 CRO-Croatia

5 URU-Uruguay

6 ENG-England

7 POR-Portugal

8 SUI-Switzerland

9 ESP-Spain

9 DEN-Denmark

11 ARG-Argentina

12 CHI-Chile

13 SWE-Sweden

14 COL-Colombia

15 GER-Germany

16 MEX-Mexico

17 NED-Netherlands

18 POL-Poland

19 WAL-Wales

20 PER-Peru

21 ITA-Italy

22 USA-USA

23 AUT-Austria

24 TUN-Tunisia

24 SEN-Senegal

26 SVK-Slovakia

27 NIR-Northern Ireland

28 ROU-Romania

29 IRL-Republic of Ireland

30 PAR-Paraguay

31 VEN-Venezuela

32 CRC-Costa Rica

32 IRN-IR Iran

32 ISL-Iceland

35 UKR-Ukraine

36 SRB-Serbia

37 COD-Congo DR

38 TUR-Turkey

39 BIH-Bosnia and Herzegovina

40 SCO-Scotland

41 MNE-Montenegro

42 GRE-Greece

43 AUS-Australia

44 CZE-Czech Republic

45 GHA-Ghana

46 MAR-Morocco

47 BUL-Bulgaria

47 CMR-Cameroon

49 RUS-Russia

49 NGA-Nigeria