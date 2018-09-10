Late Rivers Attorney-General was sincere, committed — Wike

Chief Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, said on Monday that the late Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma [SAN], was very sincere and committed to duties.

Wike spoke when a delegation of the Body of Benchers and Body of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria [SAN] paid him a condolence visit in Port Harcourt.

According to the governor, the death of the late Rivers Attorney –General is ‘’one death that shocked all of us’’.

He said that the late Aguma was a very vocal and dedicated cabinet member of his administration.

The governor said that the late Attorney-General always believed in the success of the present administration and played his part creditably.

He said that he had adequate confidence in the late Attorney-General in his time, and the State never had any crisis in terms of legal issues as he performed his duties.

Wike also said that before the present administration came on board, the late Attorney-General was one of those who stood by him and fought for him.

The Governor thanked the delegation for coming on the condolence visit.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Mr Onueze Okocha,(SAN) a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, said they were told by their national bodies to commiserate with the government and people of Rivers.

Okocha described the death of the late Attorney-General as a shock.

He said that shortly before his death, they had related with him while on duty.

‘’He was a dedicated lawyer and gentleman who discharged his duties very well; the government, the people and members of the Rivers State Executive Committee will miss him so much,’’ he said.

The leader of the delegation urged the government and the people of the State to take heart over the demise of the late Attorney-General.

He said the deceased was a statutory member of the Body of Benchers and of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria who always supported the activities of both associations.