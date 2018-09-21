LASUTH resident doctors suspend its 14 days old strike

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors under the Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH-ARD, yesterday suspended its 14 days old strike over none employment of resident doctors and house officers by the state government.

Announcing the suspension of the strike in a press statement made available to Vanguard, President, LASUTH-ARD, Dr. Salami Ajibola, said the suspended the strike following the employment of 55 house officers by the government. “We are pleased to announce the suspension of the strike a following the employment of 55 house officers on the 19th of September, 2018. Work has therefore resumed on the same day from 8 am to enable members of the public to assess healthcare facilities in our institution.”

Ajibola, however, demanded that the state government keep to their promise of employing another batch of house officers by December 2018 as well as replace all exited residents within the shortest possible time.

“We also demand that the Lagos State Government put in place a structured policy for seamless, regular replacement of house officers and resident doctors in the hospital to avoid crisis and ensure the provision of effective healthcare to Lagosians”

He further added that the association will further review the actions of the government in that regard at the end of October 2018.

The doctors had embarked on an indefinite strike following what they described as an unnecessary hardship on Lagosians seeking healthcare services in LASUTH as a result of the paucity of doctors (House officers and resident doctors) on 5th September 2018.