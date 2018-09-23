LASG endorses 2018 independence music beach carnival

By Ayo Onikoyi

With the endorsement of Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Felix Duke Entertainment is set to host the 2018 edition of the Nigeria Independence Music Beach Carnival; a music carnival was created to fill a yearning need in the entertainment and tourist sectors, transcending cultural, religious and class barrier.

According to the organizer, veteran musician, Felix Duke, the major aim of the carnival is to create an ambience of oneness, unity and peace in a diversified multi-cultural and social strata conscious society.

“This year’s music beach carnival has been endorsed by the Lagos State Government and will be held at Elegushi Beach on Monday, October 1, 2018, with top music acts, DJNeptune, DJ Humility, L.A.X, Koker, Jumabee, Terry G, Faze, W4, YQ, Ruggedman, Blackface, Jo’el Amadi, Chuddy K,African China, Okey Bakassi, Owen Gee, Koffi, Zaaky Azzay, Midnight Crew, KSB, Essence, Monique, Felix Duke,Righteous Man, Ngozi Orji, Sunny Nneji, Frank D’nero, and many more.

This year’s carnival promises to be filled with so much sensation, excitement and side attractions such as raffle draws, carnival trains, etc.