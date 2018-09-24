Lagos guber: Ambode’s aide, groups roll out achievements ahead primaries

As 57 council vice chairmen back Sanwo-Olu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Barely 24 hours after the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, directed that Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and other gubernatorial aspirants should face primaries, Ambode’s aides and civil society groups have started rolling out his achievements to garner support for him.

Meanwhile, vice chairmen of 57 councils have endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assuring him of their support during the primaries scheduled for Saturday, September 29.

Vanguard gathered that all his aides have, in sudden moves, started rolling out achievements of the incumbent governor to change the perception of the public and party members.

It was learned that the move became apparent after many residents claimed that the achievements of the present administration weren’t known to everyone, including APC members.

Vanguard gathered that some of the projects designed to win back support for him include ongoing streetlight projects, expansion of international airports road into 10-lanes, Agege Pen Cinema flyover bridge, redesigning of water transportation system, among others

It was gathered that government activities had been at a lull but that since it became obvious that the GAC wasn’t ready to accept the governor’s plea to endorse him for second term, Ambode’s commissioners, aside from social media campaign, have started visiting the project sites to explain its importance and change the narrative for him.

One of the groups, Rescue Nigeria Initiative, RNI, a youth organisation, wrote to Tinubu, stressing that not allowing a second term ticket for Ambode could spell doom for the state.

A letter signed by its Executive Director, Oriyomi Oloyede, said: “With our survey every household in Lagos is worried over the development in Lagos State. And it has become the topic of discussion in buses and markets.

“With facts and figures, under the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos looks more brand new, Lagosians are happier than before, more investment have come in, businesses are growing, lives and property are safer.

“We cannot afford to lose a brilliant man like Ambode at this crucial moment when good performance and quality leadership are of high expectation from the people.’’

According to them, the second term of Ambode will be more rewarding, fruitful and life full of abundance not just to the party, Lagos State but the entire people of Nigeria.

At the meeting held in Ikeja, Vanguard gathered that the vice chairmen assured the aspirant of their unalloyed support for his aspiration to snatch the party ticket from the incumbent governor.

Confirming their endorsement, Director of Sanwo-Olu’s campaign team, Sesan Daini, disclosed to Vanguard that the vice chairmen defied all odds and threw their weight behind his candidature.

