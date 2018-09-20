Lagos gridlock: Task Force to clear trucks off roads

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—THE Task Force set up to find a lasting solution to the perennial gridlock orchestrated by trucks in various parts of Lagos, yesterday, declared its readiness to take all trucks, particularly those with empty containers out of the roads, to designated holding bays.

Movement of the trucks is expected to commence between today and weekend.

Chairman of the Task Force, Commodore Okon Eyo, who disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting held at the Officers Mess of the Western Naval Command, Apapa, said only truck drivers with call-up cards would be allowed to ply Lagos roads at the commencement of the enforcement.

Eyo said: “This meeting is meant to bring stakeholders together so that they too can buy into some of the things we want to do because as the environment keeps changing, we have to evolve in order to remain relevant.

“Some of the things we have in mind to do which we felt they need to know before we go to the field is that we are going to return all empty containers that are on the trucks on the road to holding bays.

“Containers should no longer be seen on their own to proceed to the port because that is not how it should be. They should go to their holding bays, from where they will be programmed.

“The shipping agencies, terminal operators and NPA management are working together to generate call up for the empty containers which should come from only holding bays. Only trucks with call- up will be allowed on the road.