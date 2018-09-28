Lagos gridlock: Hoodlums attack Vanguard Editor again

Vanguard’s Political Editor, Mr. Emmanuel Aziken, was Wednesday night attacked on the Mile 2 Orile Road, Lagos, by hoodlums who have hijacked the perennial gridlock caused by trucks along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

The hoodlums, numbering five, shattered both windows of his Lexus SUV, inflicting injuries on his left wrist. They made away with some cash and his two phones, from which they made withdrawals from two of his bank accounts.

Aziken, who deliberately stayed late in the office to allow the unending traffic along the route ease, was driving home at about 12 midnight, only to discover a hitch in traffic flow while ascending the Mile 2 bridge to connect the Mile 2-Badagry Expressway.

This incident brings to the fore three Vanguard editors that have so far been attacked by hoodlums at Mile 2, in one month.

The first victim was Vanguard’s Assistant Editor, Features, Ms Chioma Gabriel. She was attacked at about 9.45p.m. at Mile 2, while driving home, last month.

The second victim, was Vanguard’s Sunday Editor, Mr. Jide Ajani, three weeks ago. In his case, he slept in the office owing to the traffic congestion.

However, on his way home , he was trapped in traffic at Mile 2, where hoodlums shattered his windows and made away with his phone and cash. Ajani sustained injuries in his back and elbow from the shattered glasses.

Again, Vanguard’s Deputy Editor, Mr. Kunle Adekoya, also had a fair share of the attack twice. He lost his jacket and office bag containing cash to the rogues, when he was trapped in traffic on Iponri Bridge.

On his part, Vanguard’s Assistant Labour Editor, Victor Ahiuma-Young, narrowly escaped last month after he was accosted by five traffic thieves on the Mile 2 bridge.

Narrating his ordeal with the traffic robbers, the Political Editor, said: “Last night (Wednesday) around 9.30p.m. I was informed by some colleagues that there was traffic at Mile 2. I decided to stay back to do some work till 12 midnight with the hope that it would have eased by then.

“As I negotiated the Mile 2 bridge to turn to the Badagry Expressway, I saw tankers piled up in front. Within five minutes, I saw a young man puffing cigarette by a car near me. He immediately left the person he was speaking with and approached me, demanding for money to eat.

“Almost immediately, about four others came around, three of them were at the passenger’s side while about two were by my side. They started hitting the glass and shattered it in the process. Two of them searched me, took my phone and money from my pocket.

“All this lasted less than a minute. They disappeared into the dark on sighting a security agent approaching. I remained there for about 20 minutes before the traffic eased.

“On reaching home, I quickly logged into the internet to access my accounts and at the same time block my phones. But I discovered they had already withdrawn money from my Access and Zenith bank accounts.

“I immediately transferred money from the other networks to my wife’s account before contacting the customer care units of the network providers to block the phones.”