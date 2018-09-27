Labour enforces strike compliance in Lagos

Shuts Lagos secretariat, banks

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

As the nationwide strike over minimum wage begins today, labour leaders in Lagos are going round enforcing the strike in some critical sectors.

Led by the Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Amechi Asugwuni they labour s were at the airport this morning to shut it.

Earlier, they had gone round all government agencies at Alausa Secretariat to enforce the strike and had shut down the secretariat.



Also, led by the President of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Mrs Onyinkan Olasanoye, had also stopped oak Labour leaders activities at branches of Access Bank, Polarise, Stanbic IBTC, and Guaranty Trust Bank, and workers of the banks were forced out of the premises of the banks.

They also drove workers at the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) out of the premises of the parastatal.